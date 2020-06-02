Ministry of Labor and Social Policy: BGN 1 Million for Computers to Socially Disadvantaged Children in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy provides BGN 1 million for municipalities to buy laptops and tablets for socially disadvantaged children.

The program will cover the municipalities in which in the school year 2020-2021 children from I to XII grade are raised in family-type accommodation centers or in homes for children deprived of parental care. Municipalities will also be able to receive funds for printers, routers, to pay for the Internet until the end of this calendar year.

This way the children will not lag behind the learning process.