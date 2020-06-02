19 New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, Total: 2538 on June 2
In the last 24 hours, 1220 samples were tested for coronavirus infection, 19 of which tested positive. These data were released this morning by the National Operational Headquarters.
Currently, 2538 cases of the new coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria. 1271 are active cases. 1123 people have already been cured.
The cases confirmed for the past 24 hours / a total of 19 / are distributed by districts as follows: Pazardzhik - 3; Sliven - 3; Sofia - 2; Shumen - 2; Yambol - 9.
