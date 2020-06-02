The Last Patients With COVID-19 Have Been Discharged From Pirogov Hospital

The largest emergency hospital in Sofia, Pirogov, discharged its last two Covid-19 patients. The hospital has treated 156 patients who had tested positive for the new coronavirus, 36 of whom were in intensive care.

45 medical professionals from the hospital were infected with the virus and underwent treatment at home. Most of them are now back at work. Fifteen are still in isolation at home, the head of the hospital, prof. Assen Baltov told BNT breakfast show on June 1.

For the recent 80 days, 237 people were diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia in the hospital, but tested negative for coronavirus, although their clinical picture was identical.

The health condition of all patients diagnosed with the virus is monitored through follow-up checks and additional scans after the first and third month, he added.

More than 50 volunteers worked in the hospital for the past 80 days. Ten of them will remain to work as disinfectors../bnt.bg