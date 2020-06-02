There Will be No Events for the Day of Hristo Botev on June 2
For the first time in more than 140-year long history of the celebrations of Botev, the events in Vratsa and the vicinity have been cancelled over the coronavirus.
On 1 June, Vratsa will not be holding the traditional rally and fireworks commemorating revolutionary poet Hristo Botev. The mayor of Vratsa Kalin Kamenov invited the public to pay their respects to Hristo Botev and his companion fighters virtually, by recording a brief video of a poem by Botev. The video can be accompanied by a photograph, or by story, if the entrant has taken part in previous marches from Kozloduy to Okolchitsa.
2nd of June is the day of Hristo Botev and all those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria./bnr.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarians Celebrate the Day of Hristo Botev and Fights for Freedom and Independence of Bulgaria
- » The Notre-Dame Cathedral Can be Seen for the First Time Since Last Year
- » Conferences and Seminars are Allowed in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria's National Library is Now Opened
- » Officially! Bulgaria Opens Museums, Cinemas, Libraries and Allows Concerts
- » Bulgaria Will Participate in Chicago Exhibition