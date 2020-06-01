Masks Are Not Mendatory in Restaurants
Despite the order of the Minister of Health, for mandatory wearing of masks in closed public places, an exception is allowed for restaurants. This is what the instructions published today for the operation of restaurants, family hotels and guest houses read.
The new rules have been developed by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health. The requirements for the tables to be at a distance of 1.5 m and for up to four people to sit together at a table (more are allowed only if they are from one family) remain. Staff must wear masks or face shileds, as well as gloves, and disinfect after each visitor./bnr.bg
