Wizz Air: 20% Discount for all Flights to and from Bulgaria

Wizz Air: 20% Discount for all Flights to and from Bulgaria

Wizz Air announced a special discount of 20% for all its flights to and from Bulgaria.

The promotion is valid only today and is on the occasion of the restart of the airline's flights.

The travel period is unlimited, and all Bulgarian passengers have until midnight to make a reservation on wizzair.com or in the airline's application at top prices.

