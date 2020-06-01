Wizz Air: 20% Discount for all Flights to and from Bulgaria
Wizz Air announced a special discount of 20% for all its flights to and from Bulgaria.
The promotion is valid only today and is on the occasion of the restart of the airline's flights.
The travel period is unlimited, and all Bulgarian passengers have until midnight to make a reservation on wizzair.com or in the airline's application at top prices.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Rules for Entering Bulgaria from June 1
- » Here is a List of Beaches in Bulgaria with Free Umbrellas and Sunbeds
- » Bulgaria's Resort Sunny Beach is Ready for Tourists
- » Travel Quarantine Rules in Bulgaria, Greece, Germany, Spain, France and other Countries
- » Finnair: Half of Our Customers Planning Leisure Trips by Air, Flights within Europe First Choice
- » Tourism Minister Angelkova: Bulgaria is a Safe Holiday Destination, Tourist Season Starts on July 1