Only 6 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on June 1
During the past 24 hours, only 6 new cases of coronavirus were found in Bulgaria, three of them were hospitalized. This was announced by the National Operational Headquarters.
The total number of infected in our country is 2519. 346 samples were made yesterday by PCR method.
There are no newly infected children under the age of 18, and there is no case of an infected medical person. 3 are the active areas. In Sofia 4 and one each in Blagoevgrad and Pazardzhik. No patient has died in the past 24 hours, Angel Kunchev explained.
