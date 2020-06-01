The Weather Today - June 1st

Before noon it will be slightly cloudy, in some places even sunny. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop again and in many places there will be short-term rain with thunder. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 17 ° and 22 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure today is close to the average - it will drop slightly.

It will be cloudy over the mountains before noon. In the afternoon and until midnight there will be cumulonimbus clouds and in many places there will be short-term showers and thunderstorms. It will blow to a moderate wind from west-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 11 °, at 2000 meters - around 4 °.

There will be scattered clouds over the Black Sea coast before noon, in some places it will be sunny. In the afternoon, in some places, mainly along the southern coast, it will rain and thunder. It will blow to a moderate wind from west-northwest. Maximum air temperatures will be 20 ° -22 °. The temperature of the sea water is 18 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.