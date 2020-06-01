Bulgaria's Resort Sunny Beach is Ready for Tourists

The three beaches in Sunny Beach - north, central and south, are in good condition and ready to welcome the first tourists. All concessionaires in the resort have met the deadlines and have duly fulfilled their obligations under the contracts. Umbrellas and sunbeds are already placed on the sand and there is a large enough distance between them, which ensures the safety of beachgoers. All beaches are leveled and cleaned. From June 1, when the season will have officially started, the medical centers with the necessary equipment and resuscitation team will work in Sunny Beach. From tomorrow the beach becomes guarded. The beach will have lifeguards, the towers are installed. Exactly at 8.00 am the first lifeguard shift will take place. In the first days of June, mobile pairs of rescuers will walk around the sand every day without a break until 18.00. The showers have been installed and the changing rooms for tourists have been renovated. The prices for the beach accessories in the resort are half lower. Apart from a deck chair, holidaymakers will pay less for the shade at the beach. The prices are BGN 4 for each of the two extras. The requirement for a 50 percent free zone is strictly observed. There the sunbathing is free. And this season live security will be provided along the entire beach, which will monitor the order and tranquility of holidaymakers.

The beach staff have taken exceptional hygiene measures that will ensure the safety of tourists.