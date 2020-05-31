The Weather Today - May 31st

Business | May 31, 2020, Sunday // 13:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Weather Today - May 31st pixabay.com

Today the clouds will be significant. In many places there will be short-term precipitation, in the afternoon in some areas - intense and accompanied by thunder. It will remain almost without precipitation in the Danube plain. The wind will be light to moderate from the west. The maximum temperatures will be between 18 ° and 23 °, in Sofia - around 18 °.

There will also be short-term precipitation in the mountains, with thunder in the afternoon, and snow will fall on the highest parts of Rila and Pirin. A light to moderate, mostly westerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 12 °, at 2000 meters - about 5 °.

There will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds over the Black Sea coast. It will rain for a short time. It is also possible to thunder along the southern coast. A light south-southeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 18 °- 21 °. The water temperature is 16 °- 18 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria