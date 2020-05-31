The Weather Today - May 31st

Today the clouds will be significant. In many places there will be short-term precipitation, in the afternoon in some areas - intense and accompanied by thunder. It will remain almost without precipitation in the Danube plain. The wind will be light to moderate from the west. The maximum temperatures will be between 18 ° and 23 °, in Sofia - around 18 °.

There will also be short-term precipitation in the mountains, with thunder in the afternoon, and snow will fall on the highest parts of Rila and Pirin. A light to moderate, mostly westerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 12 °, at 2000 meters - about 5 °.

There will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds over the Black Sea coast. It will rain for a short time. It is also possible to thunder along the southern coast. A light south-southeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 18 °- 21 °. The water temperature is 16 °- 18 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.