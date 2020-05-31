Serbian President Alexander Vucic Аrrives in Bulgaria to meet PМ Boyko Borissov

The Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will hold a meeting with the President of Serbia Alexander Vucic, who will arrive in Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister on Monday, June 1st.


After the bilateral meeting, Borissov and Vucic will inspect by air the progress in the construction of the Europe Motorway and the Balkan Stream. The two projects are extremely important for infrastructure and energy cooperation between Bulgaria and Serbia, as well as for the region and Europe.

