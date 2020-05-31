May 31: 2531 Total Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 14 Newly Registered

14 newly registered cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This was announced by Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov.

606 are surveyed. The total number of infected is already 2513. In Sofia the new cases are 3, in Sliven - 4, in Razgrad and Yambol there are two newly infected, in Blagoevgrad, Vidin and Pazardzhik - 1 each.

There are two new cases of infected staff. One child was also infected.

For the last 24 hours there is one death - a woman from Sliven.