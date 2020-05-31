May 31: 2531 Total Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 14 Newly Registered

Society » HEALTH | May 31, 2020, Sunday // 09:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: May 31: 2531 Total Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 14 Newly Registered

14 newly registered cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This was announced by Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov.

606 are surveyed. The total number of infected is already 2513. In Sofia the new cases are 3, in Sliven - 4, in Razgrad and Yambol there are two newly infected, in Blagoevgrad, Vidin and Pazardzhik - 1 each.

There are two new cases of infected staff. One child was also infected.

For the last 24 hours there is one death - a woman from Sliven.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria