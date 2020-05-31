May 31: 2531 Total Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 14 Newly Registered
14 newly registered cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This was announced by Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov.
606 are surveyed. The total number of infected is already 2513. In Sofia the new cases are 3, in Sliven - 4, in Razgrad and Yambol there are two newly infected, in Blagoevgrad, Vidin and Pazardzhik - 1 each.
There are two new cases of infected staff. One child was also infected.
For the last 24 hours there is one death - a woman from Sliven.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 Hours
- » South Korea: Many Schools Close Again After Reopening
- » The Coronavirus Outbreak Did Not Start at the "Wet Market" in Wuhan
- » Only 8 Newly Infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria on May 29
- » AFP: Bulgaria Pins Hopes on TB Vaccine Against the Coronavirus
- » 2477 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria on May 28, 17 Newly Registered