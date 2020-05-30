Eurostat: Annual Inflation Down to 0.1% in Euro Area

Business » FINANCE | May 30, 2020, Saturday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Eurostat: Annual Inflation Down to 0.1% in Euro Area

In May 2020, a month still marked with COVID-19 containment measures, euro area annual inflation is expected to be 0.1%, down from 0.3% in April according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in May (3.3%, compared with 3.6% in April), followed by services (1.3%, compared with 1.2% in April), non-energy industrial goods (0.2%, compared with 0.3% in April) and energy (-12.0%, compared with -9.7% in April).

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria