Rose-Picking Ritual Took Place near Karlovo, Bulgaria

The "Rose-picking" ritual - an integral part of the traditional celebration of the oil-bearing flower in Karlovo, was held on May 30 in the village of Kliment.

The mayor of the municipality Dr. Emil Kabaivanov and Queen of the Rose 2019 - Yana Tsvetkova, welcomed the hard-working farmers who grew roses and thanked them for preserving the livelihood of their region.

Dr. Kabaivanov greeted the six girls who signed up for the Queen of the Rose competition and presented each of them with one of the symbols of the municipality - a gilded rose.

The statuette was also given to the mayor of Kliment - Mano Manov, who hosted the event.