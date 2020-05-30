Rose-Picking Ritual Took Place near Karlovo, Bulgaria

Lifestyle | May 30, 2020, Saturday // 16:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Rose-Picking Ritual Took Place near Karlovo, Bulgaria

The "Rose-picking" ritual - an integral part of the traditional celebration of the oil-bearing flower in Karlovo, was held on May 30 in the village of Kliment.

The mayor of the municipality Dr. Emil Kabaivanov and Queen of the Rose 2019 - Yana Tsvetkova, welcomed the hard-working farmers who grew roses and thanked them for preserving the livelihood of their region.

Dr. Kabaivanov greeted the six girls who signed up for the Queen of the Rose competition and presented each of them with one of the symbols of the municipality - a gilded rose.

The statuette was also given to the mayor of Kliment - Mano Manov, who hosted the event.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria