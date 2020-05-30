Conferences and Seminars are Allowed in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev has issued today a regulation allowing congress and conference events, seminars, exhibitions, including events of the exhibition industry.

The congress and exhibition facilities are allowed to operate at 30% of their premises' capacity and in compliance of all anti-epidemic measures. The regulation was issued after a meeting between Premier Boyko Borissov, Minister Ananiev and representatives of the Bulgarian Convention Bureau.

The representatives of the convention bureau acquainted Premier Borissov and Minister Ananiev with the problems of the congress and conference sector, which is completely blocked and practically does not function since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

In view of the lower morbidity rate in Bulgaria, we may further ease the restrictive measures and allow this type of events, Premier Borissov commented at the meeting./BNR