14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 Hours

Of 1353 samples examined for the past 24 hours, 14 have a positive result. This was announced by the National Operational Headquarters this morning.

2499 are the total cases of COVID-19 registered in Bulgaria. 1064 people have already been cured.

The cases confirmed during the last 24 hours / 14 in total / are distributed by districts as follows:

Pazardzhik - 1;
Pleven - 1;
Razgrad - 2;
Sliven - 4;
Sofia - 5;
Yambol - 1.

256 are the medical staff who were diagnosed with the new coronavirus. A new case was found in the driver of an ambulance from CSMP - Sofia.

