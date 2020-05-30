Weather in Bulgaria Today - May 30th

Today it will be mostly cloudy and there will be almost no precipitation. Around and in the afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop again. In some places there will be short-term precipitation which will be intense in some areas of Southwestern Bulgaria. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 17 and 22 degrees, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly and will be lower than the average for the month.

In the mountains will be cloudy, in the afternoon the clouds will be significant. In many places there will be short-term, temporarily intense precipitation. It will snow over 2000 meters. A moderate west-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 12 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 6.

Over the Black Sea coast before noon the clouds will be torn. In the afternoon there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in many places there will be short-term rainfalls. A light west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 18-22 degrees. The water temperature is 16-18. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.