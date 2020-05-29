Damage Caused by the Lockdown Worse than the Virus Itself?

"Imagine the agony of two million more people," said Luke Johnson, a prominent UK businessman, "How many deaths might flow from that?"

US President Donald Trump made similar claims in late March, telling Fox News: "You're going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression."

His Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro insists that economic stagnation will hurt Brazil more than the virus itself, and on Thursday called the decision made by governors and mayors to close some non-essential sectors of the economy "a terrible disgrace."

These arguments are unconvincing, say economists. To fix the global economy, fix the global pandemic, they add. Survey data shows the US economy was winding down even before US states were mandating stay-at-home policies. Fear of the virus mean people were shopping less, small businesses were closing and cutting employment.

"None of us [economists] have enough information to know if lockdowns are worth it or not. We are not operating in the realm of perfect information or even much information," Thomas Hale, associate professor in public policy at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University, told CNN.

Studies of previous recessions have shown that all-cause mortality tends to fall during them, although suicides increase. During the Great Depression of the 1930s, it was found there were declines in mortality and gains in life expectancy, according to a research paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

But there is no precedent to the scale of the lockdowns enacted around the world to combat the coronavirus. The best we can do, say economists, is to track the emerging evidence.

"We don't know much about the epidemiology of this disease; we don't know how long it will last, how the economy will react -- these are all big unknowns -- so the best we can do at this point is follow the evidence we do have, be completely committed to following the science and updating our strategies as we get new information," Hale added.