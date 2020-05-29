Islamic State: The Coronavirus Pandemic is a Punishment for Our Enemies

World | May 29, 2020, Friday // 19:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Islamic State: The Coronavirus Pandemic is a Punishment for Our Enemies pixabay.com

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State (IS) said the coronavirus pandemic was divine punishment for its enemies, according to an audio broadcast on Thursday, where the jihadists also vowed more attacks.

The person on the tape, which was posted on one of the militants’ websites but could not be verified by Reuters, identified himself as IS spokesman Abu Hamzah al-Quraishi.

“God, by his will, sent a punishment to tyrants of this time and their followers ... which can’t be seen by the naked eye,” he said, in an allusion to the COVID-19 disease.

“Today we are pleased for this punishment of God for you.”

It was the Sunni Muslim group’s third such tape since appointing Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi as new leader following the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria late last year.

Quraishi urged IS fighters “everywhere to prepare whatever strength they could and be as hard as they could on the enemies of God and to raid their places,” according to the tape. “Don’t let a single day pass without making their lives awful.”

He gave no specific targets but mentioned countries where the group is active such as Syria and Iraq as well as western Africa.

IS has struggled to regroup and develop new strategy since the killing of Baghdadi. It lost its last significant piece of territory in Syria last year after already being defeated in Iraq.

The SITE Intelligence Group monitoring website said the tape looked authentic. “IS spokesman echoes jihadi sentiment of COVID-19 being divine punishment,” it said./reuters.com

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria