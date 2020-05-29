Bulgaria’s Business Proposes a Package of 54 additional Anti-crisis Measures

Bulgaria’s business and syndicates are proposing a package of 54 additional anti-crisis measures to this country’s cabinet.

Bulgaria should ask the European Union for permission to extend the 60/40 wage support scheme until the end of the year, business and syndicates say. The measure should extend its scope and include agriculture as well. The authorities should offer 80/20 support scheme to transport and tourism sectors.

Thus, the state will pay 80% of the salaries and the social security contributions of the employees. Those who are made redundant during the crisis should receive food vouchers. Mothers and employees with small children should receive an extra 20 days paid annual leave, the Bulgarian business and syndicates propose./BNR