The Weather Today - May 29th

The clouds today will be significant, in the afternoon and until midnight - cumulus and cumulonimbus. In many places there will be short-term, in some areas intense, rainfall with thunder. It will blow to a moderate wind from west-northwest. The weather will be cool for the end of May with maximum temperatures between 16 ° and 21 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for May.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant, cumulus and cumulonimbus. In the afternoon there will be short-term, temporarily intense rainfalls and thunderstorms in many places. It will snow over 1700 meters. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 10 °, at 2000 meters - about 2 °.

There will be scattered clouds over the Black Sea coast before noon. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in many places it will rain for a short time. It will blow to a moderate wind from west-northwest. Maximum air temperatures will be 16 ° - 18 °, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.