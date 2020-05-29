Only 8 Newly Infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria on May 29

Only 8 new cases of coronavirus were proven for the day, 3 of them were admitted to hospital.

They were found in the districts of Sofia (5 cases), Vidin (1 case), Pazardzhik (2 cases).

The most infected so far are in Sofia - 1043 people. The tests performed were 1725. The total number of infected is 2485.

The number of cured is already 1015, and the number of dead is 136.

"Unfortunately, we have two people who died at the age of 91 in Lom. They are from the old people's home in Kula," explained Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev from the headquarters.

Of all 2485 found with COVID-19 - 1221 are men and 1264 are women, which is a big surprise.