Bulgaia's PM: Entirely New Bilding for a National Children's Hospital Will Be Build
An entirely new building for a national children's hospital will be built, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said. The unfinished building, which began construction more than 40 years ago, will be demolished.
The Prime Minister promised this at a meeting with representatives of the protesters, who spoke out against the order of the Minister of Health to build the new hospital on the basis of the old building.
According to the designer of the unfinished construction, eng. Lazar Golev, however, the demolition will be a gross mistake.
