Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Environment and Water is Arrested

Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Krassimir Zhivkov was taken for questioning, BGNES reports.

Minutes after 1 p.m., investigators took Zhivkov out of the building of the Ministry of Ecology, where for several hours investigators and people from the prosecutor's office were collecting materials on the pre-trial proceedings regarding the import and recycling of garbage in our country.

The only thing Krassimir Zhivkov said was that he had not been detained and was assisting the authorities. Zhivkov clarified that "the topic is not water, but waste."

Investigators have been conducting an operation in Botevgrad since the morning and entered his villa in Pravets to look for documents related to the permits for import of waste.

In mid-January, Krassimir Zhivkov was one of the questioned by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in connection with the water crisis in Pernik. He was named by the lawyers of the former Minister of Ecology Neno Dimov as the person whose portfolio in the department were the dams. Dimov is the only person accused of the water crisis in Pernik, who has been in custody for a long time, but was placed under house arrest at the end of April.