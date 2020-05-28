First Private Astronauts Postponed Their Flight with Space X Due to the Bad Weather Conditions
World | May 28, 2020, Thursday // 16:24| Views: | Comments: 0
nasa.gov
SpaceX and NASA will have to wait at least a few more days for their historic spaceflight.
Launch officials announced at4:17 p.m. Wednesday that rough weather would prevent a SpaceX rocket and capsule from taking off from a Florida launch pad, carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on the first crewed spaceflight to take off from US soil in nearly a decade.
There are additional launch windows this Saturday and Sunday, a NASA spokesperson said. The next attempt will be on Saturday at 3:22 p.m.
In case any issues were to arise with the rocket after liftoff, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule has the ability to break away from the rocket and fly the astronauts to safety. But to make sure they'll have a safe splashdown, SpaceX must monitor the weather conditions through a broad swath of the Atlantic Ocean to prepare for any possible abort scenario. /cnn.com
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » A New Spacecraft Will be Launched Towards Mars This Summer
- » Another Dark Week in Brazil - total number of cases over 374,800
- » 5G Technology is Being Tested in Slovenia
- » Mystery Rocket was Launched in Space this Sunday
- » Nearly 4 Million People Worldwide are Infected with COVID-19
- » German Chancellor Angela Merkel Called on Kosovo and Serbia to Reach an Agreement by the End of 2020