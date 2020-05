First Private Astronauts Postponed Their Flight with Space X Due to the Bad Weather Conditions

SpaceX and NASA will have to wait at least a few more days for their historic spaceflight.

Launch officials announced at4:17 p.m. Wednesday that rough weather would prevent a SpaceX rocket and capsule from taking off from a Florida launch pad, carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on the first crewed spaceflight to take off from US soil in nearly a decade

There are additional launch windows this Saturday and Sunday, a NASA spokesperson said. The next attempt will be on Saturday at 3:22 p.m.