240,000 Jobs will be Saved Thanks to the 60/40 Measure in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: 240,000 Jobs will be Saved Thanks to the 60/40 Measure in Bulgaria

Almost 240,000 jobs will be saved thanks to the 60/40 measure in Bulgaria. To date, the Employment Agency has received 14,351 applications from employers for compensation for maintaining the employment of their employees.

Yesterday, the Council of Ministers decided to extend the application for state aid until June 30, and the payments - until the end of July. Businesses can receive funds for up to three months.

The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) has transferred compensations of nearly BGN 53 million to 8,516 companies. The funds will be used to pay 60% of the salaries and insurances of 131,727 employees.

The remaining 40% is borne by employers. In the last tranche alone, about BGN 8 million were transferred to maintain the employment of 15,893 workers from over 900 companies.

