Turkey Declared 20 km Border near Bulgaria for a Prohibited Military Zone

An area of ​​20 square kilometers in the Thracian region of Turkey near the border with Bulgaria has been declared a prohibited military zone of the 2nd degree, BTA reported. 

The statement, published in the Turkish State Gazette, said the military zone was located on the Black Sea coast in the Kirklareli district. It is located about 5 km from the border with Bulgaria. Most of the military zone is by land, only a small part is by sea.

It starts north of Limankoy and extends to the village of Beyendik, the last Turkish village before the border with Bulgaria, the State Gazette said.

