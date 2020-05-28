The Weather Today: Precipitations are Expected

Today the clouds will be significant. Before noon it will rain in some places. There will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms in many areas in the afternoon and evening. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. It will remain cool for the end of May, with maximum temperatures between 15° and 20°, according to the NIMH forecast.

The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month - it will decrease.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant, and on the ridges it will be foggy. In many places there will be short-term precipitations and over 1700 meters - it will snow. A strong north-northwest wind will blow. The temperatures will be low for the period with a maximum in altitude 1200 meters - around 7°, at 2000 meters - around 0°.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant but will temporarly weaken before noon. In the afternoon and until midnight in many places it will rain for a short time with thunder. A light to moderate wind from the north-northwest will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 18 ° -19 °. The temperature of the sea water is 17 ° -19 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.