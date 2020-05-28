2477 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria on May 28, 17 Newly Registered

For the past 24 hours in Bulgaria 17 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, out of 1,273 studied samples.

There are 6 new cases in Sofia, 4 in Pazardzhik, 2 cases in Vidin and Shumen each, and 1 new case in Sliven, Haskovo and Yambol each. With them the total number of those registered with coronavirus is 2,477.

The increase for the last 24 hours is 0.7%.

198 people are hospitalized, 20 patients are in intensive care units.

255 people are infected among the medical staff.

The active cases of the infection in Bulgaria are 1,378. The total number of people who died with Covid-19 is 134.