2477 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria on May 28, 17 Newly Registered

Society » HEALTH | May 28, 2020, Thursday // 10:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 2477 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria on May 28, 17 Newly Registered

For the past 24 hours in Bulgaria 17 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, out of 1,273 studied samples.
 
 There are 6 new cases in Sofia, 4 in Pazardzhik, 2 cases in Vidin and Shumen each, and 1 new case in Sliven, Haskovo and Yambol each. With them the total number of those registered with coronavirus is 2,477. 
 
The increase for the last 24 hours is 0.7%. 
198 people are hospitalized, 20 patients are in intensive care units. 
 
255 people are infected among the medical staff. 
The active cases of the infection in Bulgaria are 1,378. The total number of people who died with Covid-19 is 134. 
 
53 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 965, or 39% of those infected./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria