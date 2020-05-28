2477 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria on May 28, 17 Newly Registered
For the past 24 hours in Bulgaria 17 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, out of 1,273 studied samples.
There are 6 new cases in Sofia, 4 in Pazardzhik, 2 cases in Vidin and Shumen each, and 1 new case in Sliven, Haskovo and Yambol each. With them the total number of those registered with coronavirus is 2,477.
The increase for the last 24 hours is 0.7%.
198 people are hospitalized, 20 patients are in intensive care units.
255 people are infected among the medical staff.
The active cases of the infection in Bulgaria are 1,378. The total number of people who died with Covid-19 is 134.
53 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 965, or 39% of those infected./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » UK: Ban on Menthol Cigarettes as Part of the New EU Tobacco Laws
- » Rwanda Fights the Coronavirus with the Help of Robots!
- » WHO Temporarily Suspends Hydroxychloroquine Tests for COVID-19, Nigeria Goes On with the Trial
- » May 27: 17 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - Total Reached 2460
- » Report on The Pandemic: “Disastrous” Impact on Children’s Rights Worldwide
- » Social Distancing Rules until July 5th in Germany