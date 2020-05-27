May 27: 17 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - Total Reached 2460

The National Operations Headquarters provided up-to-date data on the situation with the coronavirus in the country during the regular morning briefing. 17 new positive probes have been identified. The total number of infected in our country reached 2460.

11 of the new cases are in Sofia, and three are in medical institutions. There are 3 cases in Shumen, 2 new ones in Pazardzhik, in Yambol - 1.

There are no new cases of children, but there is an infected nurse from Yambol. 32 are the new cured. Their number once again exceeds the number of new infections and confirms the trend from last week.

The total number of cured is 912. After two consecutive days without victims, there are now 3 new deaths of women with concomitant diseases - a 70-year-old woman in Plovdiv with an ulcer, a 74-year-old woman in Sliven with diabetes and a 73-year-old woman in Alexandrovska Hospital with Oncological Disease. The average age of K-19 deaths in Bulgaria is 65.6 years.

Worldwide, there are 5,685,886 people infected with coronavirus and 352,227 are dead. There are now 2,430,752 cured of the virus. The United States continues to top the black list of K-19 infections. The cases identified there so far are 1,725,275, of which 100,572 have died.