Bulgaria: Rain is Expected in the Afternoon - Maximum Temperaturеs Will Reach 21°

Cloudy weather will prevail today. By noon, mainly in the mountainous areas, and in the afternoon in many places in the country there will be rain, in some places with thunder. A light to moderate wind, will blow mostly from the north. It remains cool, with maximum temperatures between 16° and 21°, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month.  

Above the mountains it will be mostly cloudy, on the ridges - foggy. In many places there will be rain showers, over 2000 meters - turning into snow. It will blow to a moderate north wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 10°, at 2000 meters - about 3°.

Above the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant and in some places, mainly in the afternoon, there will be rain. A moderate north wind will blow during the day. Maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 19°. The temperature of the sea water is about 17°. The sea wave will be 2 points.

