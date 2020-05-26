5G Technology is Being Tested in Slovenia

5G technology has been tested in the Slovenian seaside town of Koper as part of a larger European project funded by the European Commission. 

Telecom Slovenia has already installed the technical equipment at the port in the city, and the inspection of the network is planned to continue until the end of the summer.

In many places in Slovenia, similar tests of 5G technology have been going on for a long time. It is believed that it will lead to a real technical revolution in communications. 

A few weeks ago, the National Security Council of Slovenia held a meeting on 5G technology: its security - in terms of cybersecurity, and how its speed will affect the flow of information. 

