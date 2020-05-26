New Financial Scheme for Medium-Sized Enterprises

From BGN 30,000 to BGN 100,000 grants under the new scheme of the Operational Program "Innovation and Competitiveness" will be received by medium-sized enterprises affected by the quarantine.

This is clear from the documents published for public discussion to the procedure "Support for medium-sized enterprises to overcome the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic".

The purpose of the procedure is to provide operating capital for Bulgarian medium-sized enterprises to deal with the consequences of the pandemic.