New Financial Scheme for Medium-Sized Enterprises
From BGN 30,000 to BGN 100,000 grants under the new scheme of the Operational Program "Innovation and Competitiveness" will be received by medium-sized enterprises affected by the quarantine.
This is clear from the documents published for public discussion to the procedure "Support for medium-sized enterprises to overcome the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic".
The purpose of the procedure is to provide operating capital for Bulgarian medium-sized enterprises to deal with the consequences of the pandemic.
