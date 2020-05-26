Move to Be Moved: New Video will Attract Potential Investors in Bulgaria

May 26, 2020, Tuesday
"INVEST BULGARIA Move to be moved" is the new video aimed at the potential investors in Bulgaria. 

It is commissioned by the Invest Bulgaria Agency. The official premiere of the video is yet to be held, but it is already circulating and is discussed actively on the social and video networks.

On May 26 the video became one of the most-discussed Internet topics. Some people approve the video and comment that it was made professionally. Others voice criticism and say the video is too commercial and aimed at tourism without telling on the real economy./BNR

In any case, it attracts attention and can be watched at the video channel of Invest Bulgaria Agency. Do you like the video?

 

