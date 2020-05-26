Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: The Indoor Restaurants will Open on June 1
The indoor restaurants will open on June 1, this was said to bTV by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova.
Angelkova assured that the control will be extremely strict. Currently, the Ministry of Tourism is in talks with the headquarters and the Minister of Health about the measures to be taken to operate restaurants, cafes and discos.
For weeks, cafes and restaurants in Bulgaria have been closed due to the epidemic. On May 6, they partially opened their doors.
They were allowed to work, but only in compliance with strict rules, including: providing a distance of 1.5 meters between tables, disinfectants at the entrance, as well as mandatory wearing of protective masks or helmets by staff.
