National Survey Among Physicians on Their Work with Coronavirus Begins in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Medical Union has launched a national sociological survey among doctors, which is the first of its kind in decades. The survey is anonymous and includes 21 questions.

It will be done through a telephone survey, among 1,000 doctors from all over the country and from all parts of the health system, the professional organization announced.

The aim of the study is to provide feedback on health problems among the medical community, the provision of personal protective equipment to physicians and the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Doctors will also be asked if they have been victims of aggression (verbal or physical) at work.

