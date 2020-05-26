Dead Dolphins Found on Sozopol's Beach, Bulgaria

The bodies of two dolphins, one of which was expecting offspring, were dumped from the sea in the Sozopol area.

There are gunshot wounds on them, BTV reports. The animals appeared on Aleppo beach. Vacationers come across the unpleasant sight. "It's a sad sight. This is not the first or the last case. I have seen a lot of discarded dolphins," said Georgi Shitsov.

The ecologist Dimitar Popov explained that the most serious impact of human activity on mammals is the fishing for turbot with bottom nets.