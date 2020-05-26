Dead Dolphins Found on Sozopol's Beach, Bulgaria
The bodies of two dolphins, one of which was expecting offspring, were dumped from the sea in the Sozopol area.
There are gunshot wounds on them, BTV reports. The animals appeared on Aleppo beach. Vacationers come across the unpleasant sight. "It's a sad sight. This is not the first or the last case. I have seen a lot of discarded dolphins," said Georgi Shitsov.
The ecologist Dimitar Popov explained that the most serious impact of human activity on mammals is the fishing for turbot with bottom nets.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » PayPal Quarterly Payments Jump 85% in Three Years to Hit 3.2 billion in March 2020
- » Sweden in Recession Despite Soft Lockdown
- » Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: The Indoor Restaurants will Open on June 1
- » National Survey Among Physicians on Their Work with Coronavirus Begins in Bulgaria
- » Dieselgate - Top German Court: VW must Pay Compensation
- » Only 10 New Cases of COVID-19 On May 26th in Bulgaria