Bulgaria: Cool With Maximum Temperatures Between 16° and 21°

Today, before noon, clouds will develop again and in many places there will be short-term precipitation with thunder, especially in the afternoon and before midnight. There will be conditions for hail. A light north-northwest wind will blow. It will be cool with maximum temperatures between 16 ° and 21 °, in Sofia around 16 °.

Clouds will develop over the mountains and there will be short-term precipitation with thunder. It will snow over 2000-2200 meters.A moderate north-northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 10 °, at 2000 meters - about 3 °.

Clouds will also develop over the Black Sea coast and there will be short-term precipitations and thunderstorms. A light northeast wind will blow in the afternoon. Maximum air temperatures will be 18 °-19 °. The temperature of the sea water is 17 ° -18 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.