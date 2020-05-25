Poachers Killed One of the Rarest Birds in Bulgaria
Attempts have been made in Bulgaria for several years to restore the bird population. The killed vulture, named "Ultron", was donated to Bulgaria by a Belgian zoo. After adaptation, the bird was released near Kotel.
Before he was one year old, the young bird was shot by poachers in the Kardzhali region. This happened on the territory of a state hunting farm. An investigation is currently underway.
The wingspan of the killed black vulture is nearly 3 meters./nova.bg
