17 Beaches on the Black Sea Coast in Bulgaria Will Be Free This Summer

A total of 17 beaches on the Black Sea coast will have free umbrellas and sunbeds. This was announced by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova in Sunny Beach.

"We are already fully prepared for the prices offered by the concessionaires and tenants. Of the 132 beaches that have signed lease and concession agreements, 17 will be free. The rest's peices vary from 1 lev to 5 levs ", explained Angelkova.  

By May 30, the minister will send a notification to the concessionaires, based on their proposals, about the reciprocal reduction of their fees.  

