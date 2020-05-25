Bulgaria: Cloudy With Short-Term Precipitations

Today before noon over most of the country will be sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness over the eastern and southern regions. In the afternoon there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places there will be short-term precipitations with thunder. There are conditions for hail. The wind will weaken, it will be moderate from north-northwest. Daily temperatures will drop slightly and the maximum will be between 18° and 23°.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains before noon. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop and there will be short-term precipitation with thunder. Snow will fall on the highest parts of Rila and Pirin. The strong northwest wind will weaken and during the day will be moderate. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 12°, at 2000 meters - about 5°.

Over the Black Sea coast before noon the clouds will be significant, but will quickly decrease. A moderate north wind will blow, which will weaken in the afternoon and will be oriented from the southeast. Maximum air temperatures: 18°- 23°. The temperature of the sea water is 17°-19°. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.