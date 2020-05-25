May 25: Only 6 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Total: 2433

Society » HEALTH | May 25, 2020, Monday // 09:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: May 25: Only 6 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Total: 2433 pixabay.com

Only 6 new proven cases of COVID-19 per day from 443 samples taken. Four of those tested for established coronavirus were hospitalized.

The total number of infected people in our country is 2433 people.

Three of the newly infected are in Sofia, there is one case each in Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik. 862 patients have already been cured.

There has been no case of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

One of the new cases is of a 17-year-old youth from Blagoevgrad, and another doctor in a medical facility in Sofia became infected. 235 people are in hospital, 20 of them in the intensive care unit.

The most affected age group is people between 50-59 years.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria