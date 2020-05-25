May 25: Only 6 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Total: 2433
Only 6 new proven cases of COVID-19 per day from 443 samples taken. Four of those tested for established coronavirus were hospitalized.
The total number of infected people in our country is 2433 people.
Three of the newly infected are in Sofia, there is one case each in Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik. 862 patients have already been cured.
There has been no case of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.
One of the new cases is of a 17-year-old youth from Blagoevgrad, and another doctor in a medical facility in Sofia became infected. 235 people are in hospital, 20 of them in the intensive care unit.
The most affected age group is people between 50-59 years.
