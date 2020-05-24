Many Car Accidents in the Country for the Past 24 Hours - 1 Victim

Society » INCIDENTS | May 24, 2020, Sunday
Bulgaria: Many Car Accidents in the Country for the Past 24 Hours - 1 Victim pixabay.com

One person was killed and 22 were injured in 18 accidents in the country over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said.

There have been 21 minor road accidents in Sofia, no one has been injured or killed. 

Since the beginning of the year, 135 people have died and 2,147 have been injured on the road in Bulgaria.

