2427 Cases of COVID-19 on May 24 in Bulgaria

The National Operational Headquarters presented the latest data on the scale of the COVID-19 epidemic in Bulgaria on May 24.

Prof. Todor Kantardjiev announced that there were 19 new cases, 11 of which were admitted to hospital.

886 samples were tested and the proven positive samples in Bulgaria are 2427.

"There are 6 active districts. Thank God there are no new cases in Vidin. In Blagoevgrad - 3, Veliko Tarnovo - 1, Pazardzhik - 5, in Sliven - 2 in Sofia - 4 and Yambol - 4.", explained Prof. Kantardzhiev.