A Cold Front Will Bring Rain and Thunder in the Afternoon

Before noon over most of the country will be sunny. In the northwest the clouds will increase. In the afternoon and until midnight a cold front will come in places mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria - short rain with thunder is expected. Before noon a moderate southwest wind will blow, in the afternoon in the western half of the country the wind will be oriented from the northwest. In the Danube plain it will intensify. Maximum temperatures will be between 20° - 25°, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month. It will decrease before noon, and will increase in the afternoon.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains before noon. In the afternoon the clouds will increase and in places in Western and Central Bulgaria it will rain and thunder. On the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin will snow. A strong wind from the northwest will blow. Maximum temperatures at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 13°, at 2000 meters - around 6°.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. In the afternoon the clouds will increase. Before noon, a moderate southwest wind will blow, which will be oriented from the northwest until the evening. Maximum air temperatures will be 18°-23°. The temperature of the sea water is 17°-18°. The sea wave will be 2 points.