Bulgaria: New Business Grant Scheme Aimed at Middle Companies

Bulgaria's state authorities have announced a new business grant scheme aimed at larger companies.

The minimum amount of grants will be BGN 30,000 (EUR 15,000) and the maximum - BGN 100,000. (EUR 51 thousand). The amount will be 1% of the company's annual turnover for 2019.

A total of BGN 156 million (EUR 80 million) have been set aside under the measure. The funds have been provided from the budget of the operational programme Innovation and Competitiveness.