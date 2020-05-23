Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece with Joint Tourist Packages?
pixabay.com
Turkey is keen on increasing its tourist flow through joint tourist packages with Bulgaria and Greece when the land and sea borders fully reopen.
This was announced by Turkey's Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy at a meeting with businessmen in Izmir. Air transport between the countries may be resumed in June after the signing of bilateral protocols.
This was discussed in telephone conversations between the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism and his counterparts from the Balkan countries, the BNR correspondent in Istanbul Marian Karagiozov reports./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Will the EU lift Restrictions on Tourist Travel?
- » Bulgaria Open Borders to Citizens from EU and Schengen Area
- » Romania Allows the Transit Without a Special Note
- » Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov: Tourist Season will Start on 1st of June
- » “Rediscover Bulgaria” Platform Starts on June 1
- » Charter Flights to Bulgaria will Start on June 15