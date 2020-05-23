May 23, Bulgaria: Total Number of COVID-19 Cases is 2408, 808 - Cured

36 of the 1605 samples tested in the last 24 hours gave a positive result. This was announced by the National Operational Headquarters today.

Thus, the registered cases of the new coronavirus in our country become 2408. The number of people cured of COVID-19 in our country is 808.

The cases found during the past 24 hours / 36 in total / are distributed by districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 3; Veliko Tarnovo - 1; Vratsa - 1; Gabrovo - 1; Lovech - 2; Pazardzhik - 2; Pleven - 1; Sliven - 1; Sofia - 15; Haskovo - 1; Yambol - 8.

There are 258 patients with proven COVID-19, placed in medical institutions. 29 of them are in intensive care units.

In the case of medical staff with a confirmed coronavirus infection, new cases have been identified by a doctor and a nurse from Lovech and Yambol.

At the moment, 126 people have died in Bulgaria, in whom the new coronavirus has been found. The latest reported case is of a 74-year-old woman who died at the St. Anna Hospital in Sofia. The patient suffered from COPD and coronary heart disease.

The Ministry of Health expresses its condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased woman.