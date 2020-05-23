Mostly Sunny, the Temperatures Begin to Rise

Today sunny weather will prevail over most of the country. Above the eastern regions the clouds will be significant and there will be light rainfall, which will gradually stop. A light to moderate wind from the north-northwest will blow. Temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 19 and 24 degrees, slightly lower in the extreme eastern regions, according to the NIMH forecast.

The atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month and will remain without significant change.

Over the mountains the sunny weather will also prevail, with temporary increases in cloudiness on the tops with fogs. A moderate north-northwest wind will blow, which will weaken in the afternoon. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 14 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 7.

Above the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant and in some places there will be rain which will decrease later in the afternoon. It will blow to a moderate, mostly north wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 15 and 19 degrees. The sea water temperature is 16-18. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.