Etna Volcano Erupted Again
Business | May 23, 2020, Saturday // 01:18| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Etna, the word’s most active volcano, erupted and threw into the air a pillar of ash 4.5 km high into the sky in Sicily
Volcanologists and seismologists have detected volcanic activity in a crater on the southeastern slope of Mount Etna at night.
The ashes were erupting for three hours.
The volcano is now under surveillance. /vesti.bg
