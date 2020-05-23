Etna Volcano Erupted Again

Etna Volcano Erupted Again

Etna, the word’s most active volcano, erupted and threw into the air a pillar of ash 4.5 km high into the sky in Sicily

Volcanologists and seismologists have detected volcanic activity in a crater on the southeastern slope of Mount Etna at night. 

The ashes were erupting for three hours.

The volcano is now under surveillance. /vesti.bg

 

